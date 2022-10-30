Humane Society offers pet safety tips ahead of Halloween

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Halloween weekend is upon us, but do you know how to ensure your pets are safe during the weekend festivities?

The Northeast Missouri Humane Society suggests distancing pets from trick-or-treaters that come up to your door to avoid scaring your animal.

Executive Director Elise Blue said a large number of people in costumes can trigger anxiety and fear in your pets.

“Our shelter animals and our personal pets, they’re not fond of the costumes because they don’t know what they are, they can’t see the faces moving, sometimes they cant read your expressions and that’s how animals communicate with you and other animals,” said Blue.

Blue suggests putting your pet in a comfortable room they like during trick-or-treating times.

She said a trick to help calm them down if they do get scared is to spray or diffuse lavender scents in your home.

Blue also reminds pet owners to keep Halloween candy out of reach of pets and ensure that an ID tag is on your pet before opening your door to trick-or-treaters.

