Iowa orchard celebrates end of their autumn season

LEE COUNTY, Iowa (WGEM) - The weather did not stop the fun at Appleberry Orchard outside Donnellson, Iowa Sunday as they celebrated their last fall weekend open.

Festivities began Sunday morning with a return of their annual Cider Run Car Show.

The car show was followed by trick-or-treating around the orchard along with tractor rides, games and more.

Orchard owner Jessica Welch said the event was a great way to close out a busy autumn season.

“The car show was great despite we had some rain this morning, so it was a slow start for both the farm and the car show, but we had over 50 cars for the car show and a decent turnout this afternoon,” said Welch.

She said overall the season was a good one because of the fall like weather throughout the last two months.

“The weather is a big factor as to whether we’re busy or not. Rainy days of course are slower. So, the weather has been great, for the most part, so we’ve had good crowds,” said Welch.

Those who missed out on the fun on Sunday can attend on Monday for one last chance to get some apple cider and donuts for the fall season. The orchard will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Welch said the orchard will open back up for the Christmas Season starting Friday, Nov. 25.

Staff at the orchard got to dress up in costume for the fun, like this scarecrow helping a family buy pumpkins. (WGEM)

