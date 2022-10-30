Quincy Concert Band celebrates 40th anniversary

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Concert Band celebrated its 40th anniversary on Sunday by performing for the community.

The ensemble performed a history-focused concert with songs from four different centuries to celebrate this milestone.

“It’s an honor to play in front of these fantastic adult musicians. We’ve been nationally recognized at a couple levels since I’ve been here. They just dedicate and work so hard and put a lot of time, energy, and effort into their practices and things,” said Quincy Concert Band Artistic Director Trent Hollinger.

Over 100 people were in attendance for the concert at the Quincy Junior High Morrison Auditorium.

Hollinger said this concert was a way of saying thank you to the community.

“We’re taking this concert to really celebrate that and really come in to say thank you to Quincy, thank you to the Tri-State area for all the great support they’ve given us over the years,” said Hollinger, “To really give back to the community, which is the whole reason why we’re here to begin with. Giving back to the community and celebrating the arts in the Quincy area, especially with fantastic band music.”

The Quincy Concert Band plans to hold their movie-themed spring concert on March 19, 2023.

