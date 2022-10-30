Quincy Notre Dame captures 4th State Title in boys soccer

By WGEM Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - The QND Raiders clinched their 4th State Title in program history on Saturday.

Quincy Notre Dame was riding high into their State Championship match after taking down Timothy Christian 4-1 on Friday.

The Blue and Gold carried over the momentum, and defeated Althoff 4-1.

The match was a chippy one with plenty of yellow cards being handed out to both sides.

However, QND was able to secure the State Title thanks to goals by Deakon Schuette, Cole Henkenmeier and Tanner Anderson.

QND finished their season with a record of 19-6-2.

