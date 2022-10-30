Some may see some light rain for Sunday

After a pleasant Saturday, Sunday will see temperatures stay a bit cooler with a few raindrops for some. A low pressure system spinning over Arkansas will slowly move Northwards into Southern Missouri and Illinois through the day on Sunday. As it does so, light showers and plenty of clouds will wrap around the system across the Tri-States. Rainfall amounts look to be light, and a few locations may end up staying dry through the day. The best chance at seeing rain amounts of 0.10-0.20″ will be across Southeastern Counties (such as Pike and Scott). The cloud cover and scattered showers will hold high temperatures in the 50′s for the region.

A few spotty showers may linger into the Monday morning hours, leading to a cool start for Halloween. Through the afternoon hours, cloud cover will gradually dissipate and by Halloween evening the skies should be clearing out. Monday will be fairly seasonable, with highs in the upper 50′s to low 60′s. If cloud cover holds on a touch longer, temperatures will remain a bit cooler. Temps for trick or treating will be falling into the low to mid 50′s.

That cool weather does not stick around for long though, as Southwesterly winds help to warm the region well above average and to near 70 by the middle of the week.

