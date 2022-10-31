7 sentenced to federal prison terms in McDonough County meth sting

MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - The McDonough County sheriff and Macomb police chief announced Monday the sentencing of seven people in the Operation Icy Road by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit.

According to police, the seven subjects were sentenced on Oct. 28 by the U.S. District Court Central District of Illinois at Rock Island for the distribution of meth throughout McDonough County. The subjects included:

Jeanna M. Rechkemmer, 32, of Bushnell, Ill. Rechkemmer was sentenced to 135 months in the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Jerel J. Guarin, 42, of Colchester, Ill. Guarin was sentenced to 144 months in the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Amanda S. Edwards, 40, of Bardolph, Ill. Edwards was sentenced to 120 months in the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Trenton L. Sealock, 25, of Bardolph, Ill. Sealock was sentenced to 144 months in the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Christopher A. Yates, 39, of Joliet, Ill. Christopher Yates was sentenced to 168 months in the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Amber M. Phelps, 31, of Colchester, Ill. Phelps was sentenced to 120 months in the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

John W. Yates, 56, of Bushnell, Ill.. John Yates was sentenced to 120 months in the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Police reported that the two-year Operation Icy Road has involved McDonough, Knox, Warren, Henderson, Mercer, Fulton and Hancock counties in Illinois and Burlington, Iowa.

Assisting agencies were the Drug Enforcement Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, West Central Illinois Task Force, Galesburg Police Department, Monmouth Police Department, Burlington Iowa Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

