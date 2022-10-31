Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 31st, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Emily Meeker

Nick Bell

Penny Roberts

Ron Bauerly

Jevani Sickels

Herb Edwards

Haley Dean

Wyatt Hollensteiner

Shelby Cutkomp

Kraig Hiland

Gary Hurt

Debbie Seabaugh

Bill Davis

Sarah Curry

Rhylee Warning

Mary Ellerman

Gretchen Malrie

Karoy Smith

Ashley Randolph

Tracy Platz

Evelyn Adkins

Maddi Miller

Bill Kraemer

Peggy Ayers

ANNIVERSARIES

Mike & Cheryl Hollensteiner

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.