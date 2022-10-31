Early voting nearly doubles in Hancock County compared to June primary

CARTAHGE, Ill. (WGEM) - Early voter turnout in Hancock County has nearly doubled compared to the June primary.

County Clerk and Recorder Holly Wilde-Tillman said that 657 total votes have already been cast. That’s up from 359 that were collected in the June primary.

One reason, Wilde-Tillman said, could be that Illinois voters are now eligible to mail in their ballots on a permanent basis.

”They [voters] work and just can’t juggle it with home life to get to the polls, and some people need assisted devices that they have at home to be able to vote their ballot,” Wilde-Tillman said. “They may have trouble getting in and out of the polls and so it’s just easier for them to do it at home.”

As of Monday, 552 Hancock County voters have chosen to permanently mail in their ballot. A letter was sent to the 11,680 registered voters in the county on Aug. 10 letting them know the option existed.

“We see maybe 10 [permanent mail-in vote applications] one day and maybe 30 the next day, there’s no amount that is steady or on an average,” Wilde-Tillman added.

Wilde-Tillman noted that the clerk’s office is still waiting on 200 mail-in votes.

Residents who choose to cast their ballot through the mail must have them postmarked by Nov. 8, but have until two weeks after the election to get them in.

DECISION 2022: Voting Information

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.