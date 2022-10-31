Emergency crews respond to hazmat incident at state facility in Rushville

Emergency crews respond to hazmat incident at state facility in Rushville
Emergency crews respond to hazmat incident at state facility in Rushville(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - Officials locked down the Illinois Department of Human Services Treatment and Detention Facility at 17019 Farm County Road in Rushville on Monday due to a hazmat scare in the mail room, officials said.

Officials with the Peoria Fire Department’s hazmat unit said they responded around 11:15 a.m. after a DHS employee discovered a “white powdery substance” in a piece of mail.

Fire officials said the woman felt light-headed and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Schuyler County Sheriff Bill Redshaw said a DHS representative contacted his office Monday morning to ask whether the sheriff’s office had a fentanyl test kit, but officials said they were still unsure Monday night of the nature of the substance.

Illinois State Police and Schuyler County EMS were among the agencies joining the Peoria Fire Department on the scene.

Department of Human Services communications director Marisa Kallias would not share any details, but said the agency was aware of the situation.

The building’s lockdown ended around 5:30 p.m., according to fire officials.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelsey Whitley
Eugene Field Elementary Principal returns to position
Crash damages Quincy house, telephone pole
Quincy intersection closed after crash
QPD investigates shots fired call
Quincy police investigate multiple reports of gunfire Saturday night
QPS bus involved in crash
QPS bus involved in Monday morning crash
McDonough Co. Operation Icy Road
7 sentenced to federal prison terms in McDonough County meth sting

Latest News

Emergency crews respond to hazmat incident at state facility in Rushville
Emergency crews respond to hazmat incident at state facility in Rushville
Dallas City Elementary was designated as a comprehensive support school in 2019 after testing...
Tri-State school bounces back after ‘comprehensive support’ designation
Scott F. Burow
Former Missouri juvenile court officer admits paying 15-year-old girl for sex
Hancock County Clerk and Recorder Holly Wilde-Tillman said a total of 657 ballots have already...
Early voting nearly doubles in Hancock County compared to June primary