First responders give Halloween safety tips

By Ryan Hill
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:37 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - While Halloween may fall on a Monday this year, local first responders say that’s not going to stop families from getting out and having a good time.

Quincy Police Department patrol officer Amber Haistings said they expect a lot of trick or treaters to to be out so drivers and pedestrians need to be careful.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, kids are three times more likely to be struck by a car on Halloween than any other day of the year.

Haistings said there are a number of ways parents can keep their kids safe.

“One is always accompanying your child going trick or treating,” she said. “Reflective colors, glowsticks, flashlights, have stuff like that so motorists can see you when you are out walking, stay on the sidewalk and when crossing the street try to use a corner and or crosswalk.”

Haistings said other tips include trick-or-treating in a group, only doing so during daylight hours and only approaching houses that have their lights on.

Quincy firefighter Chad Trueblood said Halloween is a time where people need to be thinking about fire safety.

He said to keep open flames away from decorations and costumes or use a battery powered electrical candle.

Trueblood said when it comes to candy safety, it’s very rare to encounter candy laced with drugs but he said that’s not all parents should watch out for.

“It’s always, as far as a parent, make sure you’re just being safe,” he said. “Make sure everything’s wrapped, that you don’t have anything else tampered with. Nothing else, just for anything else it may have gotten involved with that could make them sick.”

When it comes to trick or treating Trueblood said if your kid is wearing a mask, make sure they’re looking both ways before crossing the street as masks can limit their view.

