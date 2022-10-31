Hospital Report: October 31, 2022

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:49 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Stanley Clifford Phillips, age 72, of Quincy, died on October 30 in the Illinois Veterans Home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Jeannine Marie Leeds, age 64, of Cleveland, Tennessee, formerly of Quincy, died on October 29 in her home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Gerald Schutte, age 85, of the Quincy Healthcare & Senior Living Center, died October 28 in the Center. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Franklin “Frank” Epperson, 83, of New London, MO, passed away October 28 at Willow Care Rehabilitation and Care Center in Hannibal, MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Tyler Leeland Goree, 27, of Hannibal, MO, passed away October 28 at Hannibal Regional Hospital. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Sybil Kamber, age 94, of Quincy, died on October 28 in her home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Kyle D. Otten, age 57, of Quincy, died October 26 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

David Keith Garkie, age 52, of Quincy, IL passed away October 27 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. Ball-Davis Funeral Home.

Richard Shankland, age 81, formerly of Quincy, died October 23 in his home in Flat Rock, NC after a long illness. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Timothy “Tim” D. Harshman, 64, of Quincy, IL, passed away October 25 at his home. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

Alex & Tiffany Monaghan of Quincy, IL...boy

John Riley Basner & Amber Callaway of Camp Point, IL/Ellabell, GA...boy

Damien Straube & Marranda Harrison of Quincy, IL...girl

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 29th, 2022

Updated: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 28th, 2022

Updated: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: October 28, 2022

Updated: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:35 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: October 28, 2022

Shared Video

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 27th, 2022

Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 26th, 2022

Updated: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: October 26, 2022

Updated: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:38 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: October 26, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 25th, 2022

Updated: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: October 25, 2022

Updated: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:30 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: October 25, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 24th, 2022

Updated: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 23rd, 2022

Updated: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.