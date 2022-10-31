Hospital Report: October 31, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Stanley Clifford Phillips, age 72, of Quincy, died on October 30 in the Illinois Veterans Home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Jeannine Marie Leeds, age 64, of Cleveland, Tennessee, formerly of Quincy, died on October 29 in her home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Gerald Schutte, age 85, of the Quincy Healthcare & Senior Living Center, died October 28 in the Center. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Franklin “Frank” Epperson, 83, of New London, MO, passed away October 28 at Willow Care Rehabilitation and Care Center in Hannibal, MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Tyler Leeland Goree, 27, of Hannibal, MO, passed away October 28 at Hannibal Regional Hospital. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Sybil Kamber, age 94, of Quincy, died on October 28 in her home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Kyle D. Otten, age 57, of Quincy, died October 26 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

David Keith Garkie, age 52, of Quincy, IL passed away October 27 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. Ball-Davis Funeral Home.

Richard Shankland, age 81, formerly of Quincy, died October 23 in his home in Flat Rock, NC after a long illness. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Timothy “Tim” D. Harshman, 64, of Quincy, IL, passed away October 25 at his home. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

Alex & Tiffany Monaghan of Quincy, IL...boy

John Riley Basner & Amber Callaway of Camp Point, IL/Ellabell, GA...boy

Damien Straube & Marranda Harrison of Quincy, IL...girl

