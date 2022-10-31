Ky. parents mourn daughter killed in South Korea’s Halloween crowd surge

A deadly disaster in South Korea, at least 153 people dead and dozens more injured following a Halloween crowd surge. (CNN, Doyeon Kim)
By Natalya Daoud, Mary LeBus and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SEOUL, South Korea (WXIX) - A college student at the University of Kentucky was identified as one of the 153 people killed in Seoul after a Halloween party became tremendously overcrowded.

Anne Gieske, of Fort Mitchell, Kentucky, attended one of Seoul’s most popular Halloween parties with over 100,000 people, WXIX reports. It is believed the crowd began to surge, crushing people to death.

The Associated Press reported that at least 20 foreigners were among those killed in the Saturday night incident. Anne Gieske is believed to be the only one from the United States.

Anne Gieske, a 20-year-old nursing student at the University of Kentucky, was identified as one of the 153 people killed when a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in Seoul, South Korea.(Source: Beechwood Independent Schools via CNN)

The nursing student was studying abroad in South Korea with two other students and one faculty member, according to UK. She had celebrated her 20th birthday in Seoul, just one day before the tragic Halloween party.

“We are completely devastated and heartbroken over the loss of Anne Marie. She was a bright light loved by all. We ask for your prayers but also the respect of our privacy. Anne’s final gift to us was dying in the state of sanctifying grace. We know we will one day be reunited with her in God’s Kingdom,” her parents, Dan and Madonna Gieske, told the City of Fort Mitchell.

As details of what exactly happened are still unfolding, UK says it is offering services to those who were affected by the tragedy.

