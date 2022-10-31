Missouri sex offenders face extra scrutiny on Halloween

QUINCY (WGEM) - Missouri police are checking up on sex offenders to make sure your kids are safe while trick or treating this Halloween.

“Well it makes me feel safe,” Shelby County resident Muriah Schuman said.

Schuman has two daughters that will be out trick or treating.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said there are 29 sex offenders living in the county, and Missouri state law prohibits any sex offender from handing out candy on Halloween.

“Knowing that they have to put a sign out or leave their lights off makes me feel a lot better about taking my kids out,” Schuman said.

Shelbina Police Chief Jeff Brown said parents like Schuman can rest assured that deputies will be enforcing this law tonight.

“They’ll [deputies] be assigned to different parts of the county and that’s what that deputy will have to do,” Brown said. “Number one, keep the community safe and number two, check on that sex offender to make sure they’re compliant or not.”

If they’re not compliant, those sex offenders are subject to arrest.

Sex offenders must have a sign on their front porch saying, “No candy at this residence.” They also must be home or let the sheriff’s office know they’re at work and keep all outdoor lights turned off.

“It’s a very important law in my opinion, those folks convicted of sex crimes don’t need to be amongst children,” Brown said.

Shelby County Sheriff Arron Fredrickson said they’ll be checking houses multiple times throughout the night to make sure the kids in their community are safe.

“My kids are being watched extra,” said Schuman. “They’re out keeping everyone else at bay, so it’s just nice to knowing they’re around.”

Fredrickson said his goal is to make sure they take care of the people in the community.

In Illinois, sex offenders also must have their porch lights off during trick-or-treat hours.

In Iowa, Law enforcement does compliance checks, but there are no specific laws in place for sex offenders on Halloween.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, sex offenders in Missouri are prohibited from certain activities on Halloween. These include:

Avoid all Halloween-related contact with children.

Remain inside his/her residence between 5:00 and 10:30 p.m. (unless there is just cause to leave)

Post a sign stating “No candy or treats at this residence.”

Leave all outside residential lighting off during the evening hours.

Learn more about sex offender laws in Missouri on MSHP’s website.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.