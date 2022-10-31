Powerball jackpot reaches $1 billion

Powerball
Powerball(Multi-State Lottery Association (MGN))
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - With the Powerball reaching $1 billion again, many Tri-State residents are buying a lotto ticket to test their luck at winning the jackpot.

According to CNBC, the Powerball reached $1.5 billion back in 2016, breaking the record for the biggest lottery prize in history.

“Who wouldn’t want a chance at winning $1 billion,” said Shelby County resident Josh Lund. “It’s like, once in a life time to win a billion dollars. I have a lot of debt and I want to get out of it.”

The Powerball gets drawn Monday night at 9:59 p.m.

