QPS bus involved in Monday morning crash

By Jayla Louis
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office reported that a Quincy Public School District bus was involved in a traffic crash with a 2010 Dodge Avenger about 8 a.m. Monday.

According to police, the school bus was traveling southbound on North 24th Street, and the Dodge Avenger was headed eastbound on Weiss Lane when the Dodge reportedly failed to yield at the stop intersection and pulled out in front of the bus causing the bus to strike the rear end of the Dodge.

Police said the Dodge received major damage to the rear, and the bus had minor damage to the front end.

Police said that no injuries were reported, which included all occupants on the school bus.

Police reported the driver of the Dodge, John R. Lay, 32, of Hamilton, was arrested on the charges of failure to yield at a stop intersection, operating an uninsured vehicle and operating a vehicle with suspended registration.

