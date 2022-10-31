Three shots fired reports in two hours leave residents concerned

QUINCY (WGEM) - On Saturday, Oct. 29, Quincy Police responded to multiple shots fired reports that police said all took place in a two hour window.

According to police, around 6:30 p.m. they responded to the area of 10th and Chestnut where a 30-year-old female said her vehicle was struck twice by gunfire.

Police reported receiving a second call at 7:19 p.m. of shots fired in the 800 block of North 5th.

While investigating the previous incidents, at 8:36 p.m., officers heard 3 more shots fired which they believe came from the 900 block of North 11th.

Now, area residents are speaking out about the safety concerns that have stemmed from the three incidents.

Resident Ariel Bonds had returned from the grocery store where she discovered the vicinity of 10th and Chestnut being closed off.

At the time of the incident, Bonds said her children were outside playing.

“They’re always out here on this trampoline,” Bonds said. “I most definitely won’t be letting my kids come out of the house like that with no supervision anymore, even though they’re 8 and 9 years old and just in the backyard.”

Bonds’ mother Sheila Jones said she didn’t hear any shots fired, but after the three incidents she plans to install security cameras.

“This has got to stop, it’s not necessary, we’ve got to fix this you know, we’ve got to fix this crime and this violence, it’s got to stop,” Jones said.

Jones said the vicinity of 10th and Chestnut is not accustomed to gunfire.

“The most we have around here normally are car accidents,” Jones said.

Nearly two hours later, area resident Kris Johnson said he heard the shots that were fired in the 900 block of North 11th Street.

“It was real quiet and the next thing you know we heard bang bang bang,” Johnson said. “I look outside because my sister asked me what the sound was and there was flashing lights everywhere.”

Johnson noted that he noticed a heavy police presence for at least one hour following the incident.

A Quincy native, Johnson added that he and his sister like to walk around the neighborhood to local parks, but now he said he’s hesitant after the three incidents.

“Growing up here, you used to be able to walk and not have problems anywhere, but in the last few years you’re worried about taking your kids or family members out walking,” Johnson said.

As of Sunday night, Quincy Police are reporting zero injuries from the gunshots.

Patrol Sgt. Nick Hiland said investigators found shell casings, but didn’t indicate if police had developed any leads.

“We’re keeping an open mind, and that’s typical of investigations until we have the best evidence that we have to either charge or not charge,” Hiland said. “We do believe they [the incidents] are not random and we do suspect that they could be related.

Hiland told WGEM News all evidence had been processed by approximately 10 p.m. Saturday.

Police are still investigating the reports and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 217-228-4470, or anonymously report information to the Quincy Crime Stoppers at 217-228-4474 or quincycrimestoppers.com.

