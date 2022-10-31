Tri-State school bounces back after ‘comprehensive support’ designation

DALLAS CITY, Ill. (WGEM) - In 2019, Dallas City Elementary was designated as a Comprehensive School due to subpar student performance on the Illinois Assessment of Readiness (IAR). That year, 22% of students met the state’s performance level for English/language arts while 18% met math standards.

Numbers reported in 2021 show a slight decline in both categories.

Students did not test during the 2019-2020 school year due to the pandemic.

Now, results from IAR testing that took place in April show Dallas City to be on the path to improvement. During the 2019-2020 school year, Superintendent Alissa Tucker said the district developed an improvement plan to combat the declining trend.

New results show Dallas City Elementary has grown the amount of students that meet state expectations in both math and ELA. In 2021, 12% of students met math expectations. That number has jumped to 21%.

Because the improvement plan was implemented during a time where students mixed between online and in-person formats, Tucker said the 2021-2022 school year was the first time the district was able to measure the plan’s effectiveness.

“We have been celebrating our little successes along the way so that we can realize those and know what’s working so that we can do more of what’s working,” Tucker said.

Tucker said the improvement plan included updating class curricula, more one-on-one time with students and teacher development.

Tucker also added that the school has created more after school programs and tutoring programs.

“When teachers are able to perform to their highest ability, children benefit,” Tucker added.

The district makes adjustments to the plan where necessary. Tucker noted that the school’s leadership team meets twice per month to discuss what changes need to be made.

“The big goals stay the same and the big action steps stay the same, but sometimes our approaches need tweaked,” Tucker said.

Inside the classroom, science and social studies teacher Laura Finch said she now directs more attention towards specific student groups.

“We really took a hard look at differentiated teaching,” Finch said. “We’re trying to hit all of the levels in our classroom, so that’s our higher achievers, our on-target students and also our students who need more help.”

Because of this, Finch is seeing a difference in classroom productivity.

IAR tests occur every spring.

