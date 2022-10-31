Warmer Weather on the Way

After a cool start to Halloween Monday, temperatures quickly rose into the 60′s as the skies cleared out. Skies will remain mostly clear through the evening for anyone going trick or treating with temperatures gradually falling into the 50′s. Overnight lows will bottom out near 40 degrees.

Heading into Tuesday and the beginning of November, warmer weather will arrive. A ridge of high pressure over the center of the country will keep the skies clear and temperatures will rise into the upper 60′s to low 70′s. As the ridge moves East on Wednesday and Thursday, Southwesterly winds will help temps climb a bit higher, into the low to mid 70′s both days. Thursday night could see some locations approach record warm overnight low temperatures.

The warm weather continues on Friday, although clouds will be building along with rain chances as the next system approaches in time for the weekend.

