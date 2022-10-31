Weather Alert: Dense Fog Advisory

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Schuyler and Scott counties in Illinois through 10 AM....
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Schuyler and Scott counties in Illinois through 10 AM. However, patchy fog is being seen through much of the area.(maxuser | WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Weather Alert: A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Schuyler and Scott counties in Illinois through 10 AM. Visibilities could get as low as one quarter mile or less. Be extra alert in the morning for slow moving farm and school vehicles. Be sure to keep your low beams on to help others see you better.

While Schuyler and Scott County are under a dense fog advisory, we are seeing patchy fog through much of the area. Making this Halloween morning feeling a little spooky. The fog is expected to start dissipating within an hour or two after sunrise. A nearby low pressure system is still slowly moving through the area. This low is leading to cloudy skies, some lingering light scattered rain showers and some areas of drizzle. A more focused area of light rain is expected to develop around or after sunrise for portions of the Tri-States for a period of time. Rainfall amounts should be light and remain under 0.1″. By this afternoon, the low will start to depart off to the northeast. This will bring an end to our rain chance for the day. The clouds will stick around a little longer though. However, the clouds will gradually start to break apart and start to clear out from west to east late in the afternoon and through the evening. Therefore, the clouds will start to clear on the Missouri side first. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 60s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States.

By Trick or Treating time, the forecast will have improved. We will be dry with continued clearing skies. Depending on what time you head out to start trick or treating, temperatures will be in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

