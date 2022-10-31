Weather Alert: Patchy Dense Fog Possible Overnight

Some parts of the Tri-States will have a spooky scene on Halloween eve as patchy dense fog has developed in some locations. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Scott and Schuyler Counties through 10AM Monday morning. Although the advisory only includes those locations, other places may see fog develop as well, especially East of the Mississippi River.

Along with the patchy fog, a few isolated showers will remain through the overnight hours and into Monday morning as well. An umbrella may be necessary to start the day once again. However, conditions will dry out by Monday afternoon with skies clearing out by Monday evening. This is good news for anyone trick-or-treating, as skies will be mostly clear with temps dropping into the 50′s.

After Monday, a decent warmup will arrive in the region with highs through the week set to rise above average and into the 70′s.

