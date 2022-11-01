Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 1st, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Amy Carothers

James Morton

Teresa Dotson

Sawyer Lentz

Mark Smith

Hope Tucker

Cooper Wellman

Angie Gibson

Chase Anderson

Kristofer Kaufman

Linda Prather

Lorna Wilson

Kim Laird

Mike Hollensteiner

Carrie Depoy

Richard Keller

Crystal Pratt

Christina White

Pam Hitz

ANNIVERSARIES

Greg & Rita Siegworth

Ben & Tina Powell

Reggie & Michelle Cravens

Everett & Linda Ferris

Byron & Jennifer Sparrow

Bob & Kate Decker

Alex & Kelsey Terwelp

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.