Don’t bet against QU tackle Wilson, who gets invite to East-West Shrine Bowl

QUINCY (WGEM) - The countless hours of early-morning weightlifting, the monotonous hours spent watching films and the grueling two-a-day practices in the furnace-like temperatures of August paid off for Quincy University’s BJ Wilson.

That’s because Wilson, the left tackle on the Hawks’ high-flying offense, officially accepted an invitation to participate in the 98th East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. The game will be held at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders.

“It’s definitely an honor,” Wilson said as the Hawks (4-4) prepared for Saturday’s Great Lakes Valley Conference game at Southwest Baptist in Bolivar, Mo.

“I tried not to think too much about it early in the season but the closer it got to November, it was in the back of my mind.

“It’s such a relief to finally see all the hard work come to fruition.”

Wilson was named to the Shrine Bowl 1000 Watch List on July 13 and was one of 29 players from NCAA Div. II and the only athlete from the Great Lakes Valley Conference who was on the list.

“BJ is a young man that has done a great job of progressing throughout his career,” QU head coach Gary Bass said in a news release. “He made the move from tight end to offensive line after his redshirt season and has improved each and every year. He is big, physical, and athletic, along with having an extremely high football IQ.

“He excels not only on the field but on campus in everyday life. BJ has numerous degrees, he’s homecoming king, a multiple-year captain and a resident director. Everyone couldn’t be more happy and excited for him and this opportunity he so rightly deserves.”

The 6-foot-7, 320-pound, Florissant, Mo., native is the only player in QU football history to be invited to participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl. Wilson was also a second-team All-GLVC selection in 2021 and will be a sure-fire first-team pick this year. He has made 42 career starts for the Hawks.

Wilson has also caught the attention of numerous NFL scouts, who have attended QU practices and games.

Wilson says the attention focused on him also shines a national spotlight on the Hawks’ football program.

“I have been given a great opportunity at QU and this allows me to give something back to the university and the program,” Wilson said.

Wilson anchors a QU offensive line that has put up record-setting numbers of points and yardage.

“Some of us have played together four, five or six years,” Wilson said. “I have grown as a man in my time at Quincy. These are my guys.”

The 2022 Shrine Bowl saw 23 offensive linemen participate, with just two D2 athletes, a defensive back and a wide receiver. From last year’s Shrine Bowl class, 20 players are currently under contract with NFL teams, including two that are starting as rookies.

In this year’s game, there will be 24 linemen in Las Vegas. Wilson will have the chance to be coached by an NFL offensive line coach, an offensive coordinator and get to meet NFL Pro Bowl offensive linemen during the week.

The East-West Shrine Bowl gives top college players a chance to showcase their talents to NFL scouts and a national television audience. The game, as part of the NFL’s Pro Bowl Week events, will air in primetime on the NFL Network.

With just two games remaining in his career as a Hawk, including Senior Day on Nov. 11 against William Jewell, the curtain is coming down on Wilson’s career and time in Quincy.

So what’s next?

“We will finish the season, sign with an agency and start training wherever that may be,” Wilson said. “And hopefully, a shot at the NFL.

“That’s the plan.”

With a stop in Las Vegas, don’t bet against him.

