Efforts to strengthen the City of Quincy’s cyber security

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy City Council had a second reading of an ordinance officials said will strengthen the city’s cyber security.

Quincy IT Manager Corey Dean said the ordinance will return funding back to the IT budget that was used to purchase dual-factor authentication equipment and consulting services months ago.

Dean explained how it works, saying each user will be issued tokens that will be needed when they go to log in on their city devices.

“It means you have more than just a password to log in,” Dean said. “You also have something that you have, rather than just something that you know, so that’s where the multi-factor comes into play.”

The council also voted to table an ordinance that will increase water customers’ bills by the end of the year to cover the cost of an increase in the city’s water service expenses.

