Illinois mortgage assistance now open again

QUINCY (WGEM) - Relief is available for Illinois families struggling to keep up with their mortgage payments as the state is bringing back a program looking to help people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund can provide up to $30,000 to eligible homeowners for either past due or future payments.

Two Rivers Regional Council housing coordinator Elaine Davis said they have been seeing more people reaching out for help with rent and mortgage assistance. She said they can help people figure out their eligibility and assemble their applications for this program.

“Mortgages tend to be sometimes a little higher than what their rent is and if they’ve been, you know, where they’ve lost their job, they just haven’t been able to get back on their feet,” Davis said. “It’s gonna benefit them tremendously that they would be able to get up to $30,000 of assistance where they would be able to stay in their home.”

Community Services Director Becky Pruden said, since September, they have seen a 75% increase in people asking for help across the four counties they serve, including inquiries about utility, rent and mortgage assistance.

“A lot of it’s inflation, the high cost of about everything we do anymore,” she said. “The food costs, the utility costs, the gas costs, all of that plays a big role in a family that’s working minimum wage, but they’re working and they are making minimum wage. They’re hurting, they’re struggling.”

She said mortgage assistance can help free up lots of dollars for families so they can either save the money or put that money towards something else.

Some eligibility requirements include being at least 30 days late on their monthly housing payments and have a household income at or below 150% of the area median income.

Davis encourages those with more questions about eligibility or what they’ll need to reach out to her. She said they can either call (217) 224-8171 and ask for Elaine Davis or call (217) 718-5846.

The state said updates on the program can be found here. The deadline to apply is January 31, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.