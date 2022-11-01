Keokuk looking for contractors for housing projects

KEOKUK (WGEM) - The City of Keokuk is looking for contractors to fill jobs in the area.

Adam Johnson has lived and worked in Keokuk for most of his life.

He currently works as the Operations Manager for Commercial Contracting Services in Keokuk.

He’s seen the city in poverty since he was a child, and thinks it’s important to work and give back to the community.

“Pour that energy back into our community in places and homes that really need that improvement that would otherwise not get it all,” said Johnson.

The City of Keokuk is looking for contractors to bid on jobs the city receives from housing trust funds set up by the Southeast Iowa Planning Commission (SEIPC).

It’s a plan that seeks to revitalize Lee County and help families in need.

Low income Keokuk residents have the opportunity to apply for funding that would allow hometown contractors to repair their home.

“For the regional housing trust fund, which is administered by an individual home owner occupied individual, can go online and fill out an application, they have to be income qualified,” said Pam Broomhall, Community Development Director for the city.

Johnson said these jobs could be decent for a young contractor starting out.

“There is no shortage of work available in those,” said Johnson.

But he said government funded jobs, like these that are awarded by financial need, can be harder to deal with.

“They’re often more restrictive than they look, there’s a lot of other things that come into play,” said Johnson.

He said having a flat rate for a job before it’s started can limit the repairs a worker dedicates to a home, but he appreciates that his community members are getting a chance at a better living space.

“This influx of cash into a home can really improve just the livelihoods of the people that are living in it,” Johnson said.

Broomhall said she’s trying to get a feel for how many small contractors would be interested in bidding on these projects, to better plan what projects the city will support in 2023.

You can find information on the SEIPC housing programs here.

Applicants are required to be registered contractors with the state of Iowa.

If interested in applying contact Pam Broomhall at City Hall (319) 524-2050 ext. 2209.

