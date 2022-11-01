New middle school cellphone policy changing student-teacher interactions, learning environment

MACOMB (WGEM) - Ahead of the current school year, the Macomb School District implemented a new cellphone policy for students at the junior high school.

Previously, students K-6 were not allowed to have cell-phones in classrooms. Now, the same rule applies to seventh and eighth grade students.

“We just didn’t feel like cellphones had a place in the classroom anymore,” Jr. High School Co-Principal Brock Bainter said. “It’s rare that you get 100% of your teachers on board any sort of major change, but this was one the teachers clearly pushed for.”

Until now, teachers had to take it upon themselves to enforce their own cellphone policy. Bainter said this created confusion among students as rules would change from class to class.

Because the rule is now official school policy, Bainter said interactions between students and teachers have been positive as a result.

“Teachers spent so much time addressing cell-phone issues that it would then lead to a negative consequence which then creates a negative relationship between the teacher and the student,” Bainter added.

Students can still bring cellphones to school but must keep them in their lockers at all times including lunch. Now, Bainter said parents have to utilize the school office.

Bainter mentioned the policy has been well received by a majority of parents.

For eighth grade teacher Jennifer Cooper, she said the class atmosphere has also changed.

“They’re not worried about Snapchat, TikTok or creating a video in the classroom,” Cooper said. “Students are working together, they’re using their partner work, they’re doing their group work and working on their homework when they’re supposed to be.”

Last year, Cooper said it was a constant struggle to keep students off their phones.

Only two times has Cooper had to take away a student’s phone, and without struggle.

At the senior high school, Principal Scott Sullivan said there is an expectation for high-school students to keep their phones away and out of sight during class.

Sullivan said it is the responsibility of teachers to enforce their own classroom policy.

