Northeast Missouri Toys for Tots taking applications from families

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - NEMO Toys for Tots is taking applications from families who might need assistance this Christmas.

NEMO Toys for Tots helps around 1,600 families every year.

“Every child wants to know that Santa knows where they are,” said NEMO Toys for Tots Coordinator Stacey Nicholas. “When we get to work with our families and our donors to make sure children have something to unwrap at Christmas, that means the world to me. It means that in the darkest part of the year, a child has hope.”

They assist families in Lewis, Marion, Pike, Shelby, Monroe and Ralls counties in Northeast Missouri.

Food boxes, stocking stuffers and toys is what they offer to the families that apply and qualify.

This helps low-income families who need assistance for Christmas.

Nicholas said something like this takes the whole community to help one another.

“When we are able to work with businesses, volunteers and donors to provide Christmas, we’re really building a community spirit,” Nicholas said. “We’re building that sense of that it takes all of us to make it through and Toys for Tots at Christmas is a part of that community.”

If your family wants to apply for this year’s NEMO Toys for Tots, you can:

Visit the Douglas Community Center at 909 Broadway, Hannibal.

Guidance counselors at Lewis, Marion, Pike, Shelby, Monroe and Ralls county schools will have forms.

If you want to help, donate or have your business/organization help NEMO Toys for Tots, you can:

Call the Douglas Community Center at 573-221-3892

Visit NEMO Toys for Tots Facebook page.

