Pleasant For Now but Rain is on the Horizon

The month of November is starting off on a warm note, with high temperatures on Tuesday surging into the 70′s. That warm weather will continue Wednesday and Thursday, with highs climbing back into the mid 70′s and overnight lows staying in the 50′s. Overall, temperatures will stay anywhere from 5-15 degrees above average for this time of year.

Cloud cover will begin to increase on Thursday and especially on Friday as a strong storm system moves in. A cold front will approach the Tri-States on Friday but is set to stall to the Northwest. As it stalls, a few showers will be possible, especially in Western counties. However, much of Friday may end up being dry for the Tri-States.

Friday night into Saturday is when the largest chance of rain arrives with the cold front and an associated low pressure system swings through. A few thunderstorms may also be embedded with this rain. Rain should begin to taper off through the day on Saturday, with temperatures staying cooler through the day.

