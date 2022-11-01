Pleasant For Now but Rain is on the Horizon

A strong system is set to bring some more beneficial rain to the region Friday into Saturday.
A strong system is set to bring some more beneficial rain to the region Friday into Saturday.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The month of November is starting off on a warm note, with high temperatures on Tuesday surging into the 70′s. That warm weather will continue Wednesday and Thursday, with highs climbing back into the mid 70′s and overnight lows staying in the 50′s. Overall, temperatures will stay anywhere from 5-15 degrees above average for this time of year.

Cloud cover will begin to increase on Thursday and especially on Friday as a strong storm system moves in. A cold front will approach the Tri-States on Friday but is set to stall to the Northwest. As it stalls, a few showers will be possible, especially in Western counties. However, much of Friday may end up being dry for the Tri-States.

Friday night into Saturday is when the largest chance of rain arrives with the cold front and an associated low pressure system swings through. A few thunderstorms may also be embedded with this rain. Rain should begin to taper off through the day on Saturday, with temperatures staying cooler through the day.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelsey Whitley
Eugene Field Elementary Principal returns to position
Crash damages Quincy house, telephone pole
Quincy intersection closed after crash
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
McDonough Co. Operation Icy Road
7 sentenced to federal prison terms in McDonough County meth sting
QPS bus involved in crash
QPS bus involved in Monday morning crash

Latest News

StormTrak Weather Tuesday Midday
StormTrak Weather Tuesday Midday
StormTrak Weather Tuesday Morning
StormTrak Weather Tuesday Morning
A very pleasant evening is on tap for us.
Trending above normal for the first of November
StormTrak Weather Monday Evening
StormTrak Weather Monday Evening