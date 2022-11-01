Quincy officials address recent shots fired incidents

QUINCY (WGEM) - City officials said the primary focus is increasing manpower to have more officers out in the community.

Mayor Mike Troup said he’s been pushing to get more patrol officers, in hopes that will discourage people not to commit crimes.

“I’ve been pushing to have more patrol officers out in the streets well before the shooting spree and violent crime has stepped up,” Troup said. “I just think when we have more officers patrolling our streets and neighborhoods, it helps differ, you know, some people that we are making some poor decisions.”

Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates said their manpower levels are low but they’ve been adding at least three more officers to certain shifts by having supervisors, sergeants and lieutenants out on the streets, however, he said they need the community’s help.

“It’s also important in our detectives have been working very hard on many of these cases, to get cooperation from the community. We have to have folks that are out in the community that know what’s going on, that are seeing things happen, call us and let us know,” Yates said. “It’s really key for our success as witnesses that can come forward and can give us information that we can follow up on. So that’s really where we’re focusing our efforts.”

Yates said police are still investigating the three shots fired incidents that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 29.

He said the occurrences are all related to each other and appear to be targeted amongst a specific group.

He encourages you to call the Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers at 217-228-4474 if you know anything about what happened.

The council also voted to table an ordinance that will increase water customers’ bills by the end of the year to cover the cost of an increase in the city’s water service expenses.

