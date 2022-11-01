Quincy Police block 6th Street near Chestnut

Police block off 6th street in Quincy.
Police block off 6th street in Quincy.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Police blocked off 6th Street between Lind and Cherry Streets around 3 p.m., Tuesday afternoon.

Police could be seen putting markers near shell casings in the road.

Quincy Police would not comment on what they were doing.

This comes after Quincy police reported they were investigating multiple reports of gunfire that happened Saturday night.

According to police, around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, they responded to the area of 10th and Chestnut where a 30-year-old female said her vehicle was struck twice by gunfire.

Police reported receiving a second call at 7:19 p.m. of shots fired in the 800 block of North 5th.

While investigating the previous incidents, at 8:36 p.m., officers heard 3 more shots fired which they believe came from the 900 block of North 11th.

RELATED:

Three shots fired reports in two hours leave residents concerned

Quincy police investigate multiple reports of gunfire Saturday night

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelsey Whitley
Eugene Field Elementary Principal returns to position
Crash damages Quincy house, telephone pole
Quincy intersection closed after crash
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
McDonough Co. Operation Icy Road
7 sentenced to federal prison terms in McDonough County meth sting
QPS bus involved in crash
QPS bus involved in Monday morning crash

Latest News

Darren Bailey speaks to supporters during a rally outside the Illinois Capitol on May 16, 2020.
Pritzker campaign wants Bailey to publicly accept election results
Children's mental health
Illinois launching new youth mental health program
Illinois mortgage assistance program opens today
Illinois mortgage assistance now open again (1)
Mortgage assistance for Illinois opens today
Illinois mortgage assistance now open again (2)