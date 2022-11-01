Quincy Police block 6th Street near Chestnut

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Police blocked off 6th Street between Lind and Cherry Streets around 3 p.m., Tuesday afternoon.

Police could be seen putting markers near shell casings in the road.

Quincy Police would not comment on what they were doing.

This comes after Quincy police reported they were investigating multiple reports of gunfire that happened Saturday night.

According to police, around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, they responded to the area of 10th and Chestnut where a 30-year-old female said her vehicle was struck twice by gunfire.

Police reported receiving a second call at 7:19 p.m. of shots fired in the 800 block of North 5th.

While investigating the previous incidents, at 8:36 p.m., officers heard 3 more shots fired which they believe came from the 900 block of North 11th.

