Shelby County receives $1.5 million grant

By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Shelby County will receive a $1.5 million suicide prevention grant.

The grant covers the county for 5 years, giving them $300,000 to use per year.

With this grant, Shelby County officials are trying to have a permeant mental health service within the county.

“We’ve had several people that have made an attempt on their own life and thankfully someone was there to save them,” said Shelbina City Clerk Tim Lacy. “They’ve had to go out of town for help, so now that we’ve established and know there’s a need and now, we’re looking to address that need.”

Shelby County officials have been working over the past 2 years to receive this grant.

Lacy said since they’re a rural county, it’s important they try to provide a mental health specialist that’s closer to residents.

“You either have to go to Hannibal, Quincy, Columbia, or Kirksville to get psychiatric help,” said Lacy. “With the need continuing to grow, especially through COVID, and now we’re seeing a lot more with our younger generation, we look to move forward.”

The grant will be applied in January 2023.

Shelby County officials will have a meeting Thursday, Nov. 3, to discuss the logistics of bringing this service to the county.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelsey Whitley
Eugene Field Elementary Principal returns to position
Crash damages Quincy house, telephone pole
Quincy intersection closed after crash
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
McDonough Co. Operation Icy Road
7 sentenced to federal prison terms in McDonough County meth sting
QPS bus involved in crash
QPS bus involved in Monday morning crash

Latest News

New middle school cellphone policy changing student-teacher interactions, learning environment
New middle school cellphone policy changing student-teacher interactions, learning environment
Low income Keokuk residents have the opportunity to apply for funding that would allow hometown...
Keokuk looking for contractors for housing projects
Keokuk looking for contractors for housing projects
Keokuk looking for contractors for housing projects
Shelby County receives $1.5 million grant
Shelby County receives $1.5 million grant
Surgery Fixes Leaking Blood Vessels in the Brain
Surgery Fixes Leaking Blood Vessels in the Brain