Shelby County receives $1.5 million grant

SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Shelby County will receive a $1.5 million suicide prevention grant.

The grant covers the county for 5 years, giving them $300,000 to use per year.

With this grant, Shelby County officials are trying to have a permeant mental health service within the county.

“We’ve had several people that have made an attempt on their own life and thankfully someone was there to save them,” said Shelbina City Clerk Tim Lacy. “They’ve had to go out of town for help, so now that we’ve established and know there’s a need and now, we’re looking to address that need.”

Shelby County officials have been working over the past 2 years to receive this grant.

Lacy said since they’re a rural county, it’s important they try to provide a mental health specialist that’s closer to residents.

“You either have to go to Hannibal, Quincy, Columbia, or Kirksville to get psychiatric help,” said Lacy. “With the need continuing to grow, especially through COVID, and now we’re seeing a lot more with our younger generation, we look to move forward.”

The grant will be applied in January 2023.

Shelby County officials will have a meeting Thursday, Nov. 3, to discuss the logistics of bringing this service to the county.

