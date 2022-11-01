Trending above normal for the first of November

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off a little cooler this morning as temperatures are in the 40s. Some radiational fog will be possible early in the morning, mainly in low lying areas and near areas of water such as rivers. Any fog that develops will dissipate within an hour or two after sunrise. Through the rest of the day, high pressure will build into the region. This will lead to a day of abundant sunshine. We will have light winds out of the south/southwest. With the sunny skies and south/southwesterly winds, temperatures will be warmer today in the low 70s. That is above normal for this time of year. For tonight, we will have clear skies and slightly warmer nighttime lows in the mid to upper 40s (depending on where you live in the Tri-States).

Late tonight into early tomorrow morning our atmospheric setup will be similar to this morning. Therefore, some patchy radiation fog will be possible again in low lying areas and near areas of water. High pressure will be in control of our forecast again tomorrow, providing another day of plentiful sunshine. The above normal temperature trend will continue tomorrow, with highs in the mid 70s.

We are looking at our next cold front to arrive as we get closer to the weekend.

