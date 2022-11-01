WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (October 31) QHS Blue Devils Football Team Set To Prepare For 2nd Round Action In The IHSA Class 6A Playoffs

Blue Devils Head Coach Rick Little Offers Scouting Report On (10-0) Lemont
Quincy's Jack Mettemeyer And The (8-2) Blue Devils Ready To Host (10-0) Lemont On Saturday
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy Blue Devils football team will return to IHSA Class 6A Second Round Playoff action this Saturday at Flinn Memorial Stadium. That’s where the “Blue and White” will take on (10-0) Lemont High in a post-season contest that’s expected to draw a packed house to Flinn.

Last week, the Blue Devils were on the road facing Chatham-Glenwood in their 2022 playoff opener. 9th-seeded QHS posted a dramatic 49-42 win over the 8th-seeded Titans on their home field. Quincy has now won 4 straight games heading into this weekend’s battle against top seeded LHS.

Before the Blue Devils hit the team film room on Monday, head coach Rick Little took timeout to offer a little insight on what area prep football fans can expect to see from Lemont when they roll injto “The Gem City” on Saturday afternoon to take on QHS during the “WGEM Game Of The Week.”

