WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (October 31) Culver-Stockton College QB Jase Orndorff Selected As The Heart Of America Athletic Conference Offensive Player Of The Week Award Winner

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -Culver-Stockton College quarterback Jase Orndorff has been named the Heart of America Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his play in Saturday’s 49-21 victory at William Penn (Iowa) University. It is the second time this year he has received the weekly honor by the league.

Orndorff, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound senior from Leesburg, Ga. (Dodge City CC / Lee County HS), completed a career-high 33 passes for 388 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another score as the Wildcats registered their third straight victory. Orndorff completed 72.2 percent (33-47) of his passes Saturday.

The 388 passing yards was just two off his career high of 390 yards which was set against William Penn in 2021. Orndorff has now gone four consecutive games and 169 straight passes without throwing an interception.

For the season, Orndorff has thrown for 2,095 yards and 19 touchdowns. He has completed 180 passes on 311 attempts for a 57.9 completion percentage and has thrown five interceptions.

The Wildcats, currently 5-4 overall and 3-0 in the Heart’s North Division, return to action this Saturday, Nov. 5, against second-ranked Grand View (Iowa) University.

Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. at Ellison Poulton Stadium. The Vikings are 9-0 overall and 3-0 in the North after a 31-3 victory at Peru State (Neb.) Saturday.

C-SC Release

