WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (Oct. 31) Six QHS Blue Devil Football Players Earn 2022 Western Big 6 First Team All-Conference Honors

Four QHS Standouts Earn 2nd Team And Honorable Mention Recognition In The WB6
Quincy High QB Bradyn Little earns First Team All-Western Big 6 Conference Honors
Quincy High QB Bradyn Little earns First Team All-Western Big 6 Conference Honors
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:44 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Quincy High head football coach Rick Little and his staff have to be smiling tonight after the Western Big 6 Conference announced that six Blue Devils had earned All-Conference First-Team honors for 2022. That really should not be a big surprise given the way the “Blue & White” have performed this season on the prep gridiron, both at home and on the road.

The team has quality players at a number of positions. Senior linebacker Kory Fletcher is one of the blue-collar players who simply show up on game day and go to work. Blue Devil Nation will always remember Fletcher’s big interception against Rock Island. That timely turnover pumped up the Blue Devils and helped them rally and hold to post a 47-42 win against the Rocks at Flinn Memorial Stadium during their regular season finale. Fletcher earned Honorable Mention recognition thanks to the WB6 coaches today along with fellow Linebacker Max Wires. Defensive lineman Demarius Deverger was also recognized by the conference as an Honorable Mention standout as well. QHS senior linebacker Sawyer Mulherin earned second team honors this season along with defensive back Greg Quince.

Quince, a talented senior with 2 college offers under his belt currently, was also recognized for his stellar play as one of the top wide receivers in the Class 6A ranks this season as well. Quince was selected as a First Team member of the Western Big 6 offensive unit this season. Quince wasn’t alone. The quiet team leader was also joined by 5 other QHS teammates on the conference’s top honor roll. We’ll have the story...

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (October 31) Canton Lady Tigers Softball Team Celebrates State Championship Victory In Canton

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Canton Lady Tigers Softball Team Celebrates Winning State Title In Canton

Sports

QMG Play Of The Week Nominees

Updated: Oct. 30, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports

Athlete of the Week

Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week - Week 8

Updated: Oct. 30, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT
|
By Ryan Mumma
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week

Sports

IHSA Football Highlights (Macomb v QND; CPC v Dupo)

Updated: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports

Latest News

News

Canton Lady Tigers take home Class 1 State Championship Title

Updated: Oct. 29, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
Tiger Fever was alive at Killian Sports Complex in the heart of Springfield, Missouri. Final score. 4-2 over the previously undefeated Polo Panthers.

News

Quincy Notre Dame captures 4th State Title in boys soccer

Updated: Oct. 29, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
The QND Raiders clinched their 4th State Title in program history on Saturday.

News

QU’s Richardson thrilled to be back on basketball court after two years of injuries despite loss to Illinois

Updated: Oct. 29, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT
|
By John Potts
Zion Richardson said he was so locked in mentally the thought he was playing his first competitive basketball game in three years never occurred to him as he took his position for the opening jump ball.

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (October 28) QND Raiders Soccer Team Rolls To A 4-1 Win Over Timothy Christian During Class 1A IHSA State Semifinals In East Peoria

Updated: Oct. 29, 2022 at 12:45 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Raiders Headed Back To The Class 1A State Championship Game On Saturday

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (October 28) “Sports Extra” Quincy Blue Devils Stun Chatham-Glenwood In Class 6A Playoff Opener On The Road And Top-Ranked Monroe City Improves to (10-0) On The Season With A Win A Lankford Field

Updated: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:52 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
IHSA Football Playoffs Underway In The "Land Of Lincoln!"

Sports

Joe Birch talks to Jason D Williams on life of Jerry Lee Lewis

Updated: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT