WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (Oct. 31) Six QHS Blue Devil Football Players Earn 2022 Western Big 6 First Team All-Conference Honors

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Quincy High head football coach Rick Little and his staff have to be smiling tonight after the Western Big 6 Conference announced that six Blue Devils had earned All-Conference First-Team honors for 2022. That really should not be a big surprise given the way the “Blue & White” have performed this season on the prep gridiron, both at home and on the road.

The team has quality players at a number of positions. Senior linebacker Kory Fletcher is one of the blue-collar players who simply show up on game day and go to work. Blue Devil Nation will always remember Fletcher’s big interception against Rock Island. That timely turnover pumped up the Blue Devils and helped them rally and hold to post a 47-42 win against the Rocks at Flinn Memorial Stadium during their regular season finale. Fletcher earned Honorable Mention recognition thanks to the WB6 coaches today along with fellow Linebacker Max Wires. Defensive lineman Demarius Deverger was also recognized by the conference as an Honorable Mention standout as well. QHS senior linebacker Sawyer Mulherin earned second team honors this season along with defensive back Greg Quince.

Quince, a talented senior with 2 college offers under his belt currently, was also recognized for his stellar play as one of the top wide receivers in the Class 6A ranks this season as well. Quince was selected as a First Team member of the Western Big 6 offensive unit this season. Quince wasn’t alone. The quiet team leader was also joined by 5 other QHS teammates on the conference’s top honor roll. We’ll have the story...

