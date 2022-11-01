WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (October 31) Canton Lady Tigers Softball Team Celebrates State Championship Victory In Canton

Lady Tigers Enjoy Fire Truck Victory Ride Through Canton After Bringing Home Class 1 State Crown
Canton Lady Tigers Softbal Team Celebrates Winning Class 1 State Title In Canton
Canton Lady Tigers Softbal Team Celebrates Winning Class 1 State Title In Canton
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was a great evening to celebrate and rejoice on the hill in Canton as the Lady Tigers Softball Team was honored after bringing home the second State Championship in program history this past weekend.

The ladies from CHS, who captured the 2022 Class 1 State Title in Springfield, Missouri on Saturday by beating previously undefeated Polo High, received a victory fire truck ride through the streets of Canton earlier today to commemorate their historic postseason run.

It was a moment that these talented young ladies, and their proud families, will truly treasure for a lifetime.

WGEM’s Victoria Bordenga has more details from the heart of Tiger Country!

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

QMG Play Of The Week Nominees

Updated: Oct. 30, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports

Athlete of the Week

Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week - Week 8

Updated: Oct. 30, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT
|
By Ryan Mumma
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week

Sports

IHSA Football Highlights (Macomb v QND; CPC v Dupo)

Updated: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports

News

Canton Lady Tigers take home Class 1 State Championship Title

Updated: Oct. 29, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
Tiger Fever was alive at Killian Sports Complex in the heart of Springfield, Missouri. Final score. 4-2 over the previously undefeated Polo Panthers.

Latest News

News

Quincy Notre Dame captures 4th State Title in boys soccer

Updated: Oct. 29, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
The QND Raiders clinched their 4th State Title in program history on Saturday.

News

QU’s Richardson thrilled to be back on basketball court after two years of injuries despite loss to Illinois

Updated: Oct. 29, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT
|
By John Potts
Zion Richardson said he was so locked in mentally the thought he was playing his first competitive basketball game in three years never occurred to him as he took his position for the opening jump ball.

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (October 28) QND Raiders Soccer Team Rolls To A 4-1 Win Over Timothy Christian During Class 1A IHSA State Semifinals In East Peoria

Updated: Oct. 29, 2022 at 12:45 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Raiders Headed Back To The Class 1A State Championship Game On Saturday

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (October 28) “Sports Extra” Quincy Blue Devils Stun Chatham-Glenwood In Class 6A Playoff Opener On The Road And Top-Ranked Monroe City Improves to (10-0) On The Season With A Win A Lankford Field

Updated: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:52 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
IHSA Football Playoffs Underway In The "Land Of Lincoln!"

Sports

Joe Birch talks to Jason D Williams on life of Jerry Lee Lewis

Updated: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: (Friday Oct. 28) Canton Lady Tigers Softball Team Rolls To A 3-2 Victory In The MSHSAA Class 1 State Semifinals In Springfield

Updated: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Canton Lady Tigers Softball Team Roll To A 3-2 Win In The Class 1 State Semifinals In Springfield