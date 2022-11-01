WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (October 31) Canton Lady Tigers Softball Team Celebrates State Championship Victory In Canton

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was a great evening to celebrate and rejoice on the hill in Canton as the Lady Tigers Softball Team was honored after bringing home the second State Championship in program history this past weekend.

The ladies from CHS, who captured the 2022 Class 1 State Title in Springfield, Missouri on Saturday by beating previously undefeated Polo High, received a victory fire truck ride through the streets of Canton earlier today to commemorate their historic postseason run.

It was a moment that these talented young ladies, and their proud families, will truly treasure for a lifetime.

WGEM’s Victoria Bordenga has more details from the heart of Tiger Country!

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.