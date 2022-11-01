WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (October 31) QND Lady Raiders Volleyball Team Faces Orion In The Class 2A Farmington Sectional Semifinals

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - At Farmington High School this evening, the (32-3) Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders returned to action against Orion. The two teams squared off in the Class 2A Farmington Sectional Semifinals, QND started off fast against OHS and didn’t ket up during the match as they Blue & Gold cruised to a 25-12, 25-17 victory.

Annie Eaton ked the Raiders will 20 assists and 2 kills during the semifinal match, while junior Emma Hoing chipped in with 8 kills and 2 aces. Senior Abbey Schreacke finished with 10 kills to lead the Raiders. Quincy Notre Dame had 9 total aces during the match as a team.

QND will now advance to Wednesday’s final against the Lady Bombers of Macomb High.

