WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (October 31) QND Lady Raiders Volleyball Team Faces Orion In The Class 2A Farmington Sectional Semifinals

QND’s Emma Hoing Tallies 8 Kills And 2 Aces During Sectional Semi’s At Farmington High School
Emma Hoing And The QND Lady Raiders Roll Past Orion 2-0 In Class 2A Sectional Semifinals
Emma Hoing And The QND Lady Raiders Roll Past Orion 2-0 In Class 2A Sectional Semifinals
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - At Farmington High School this evening, the (32-3) Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders returned to action against Orion. The two teams squared off in the Class 2A Farmington Sectional Semifinals, QND started off fast against OHS and didn’t ket up during the match as they Blue & Gold cruised to a 25-12, 25-17 victory.

Annie Eaton ked the Raiders will 20 assists and 2 kills during the semifinal match, while junior Emma Hoing chipped in with 8 kills and 2 aces. Senior Abbey Schreacke finished with 10 kills to lead the Raiders. Quincy Notre Dame had 9 total aces during the match as a team.

QND will now advance to Wednesday’s final against the Lady Bombers of Macomb High.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (Oct. 31) Six QHS Blue Devil Football Players Earn 2022 Western Big 6 First Team All-Conference Honors

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
10 QHS Players Named To Western Big 6 All-Conference Honor Roll On Monday

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (October 31) Canton Lady Tigers Softball Team Celebrates State Championship Victory In Canton

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Canton Lady Tigers Softball Team Celebrates Winning State Title In Canton

Sports

QMG Play Of The Week Nominees

Updated: Oct. 30, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports

Athlete of the Week

Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week - Week 8

Updated: Oct. 30, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT
|
By Ryan Mumma
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week

Latest News

Sports

IHSA Football Highlights (Macomb v QND; CPC v Dupo)

Updated: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports

News

Canton Lady Tigers take home Class 1 State Championship Title

Updated: Oct. 29, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
Tiger Fever was alive at Killian Sports Complex in the heart of Springfield, Missouri. Final score. 4-2 over the previously undefeated Polo Panthers.

News

Quincy Notre Dame captures 4th State Title in boys soccer

Updated: Oct. 29, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
The QND Raiders clinched their 4th State Title in program history on Saturday.

News

QU’s Richardson thrilled to be back on basketball court after two years of injuries despite loss to Illinois

Updated: Oct. 29, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT
|
By John Potts
Zion Richardson said he was so locked in mentally the thought he was playing his first competitive basketball game in three years never occurred to him as he took his position for the opening jump ball.

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (October 28) QND Raiders Soccer Team Rolls To A 4-1 Win Over Timothy Christian During Class 1A IHSA State Semifinals In East Peoria

Updated: Oct. 29, 2022 at 12:45 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Raiders Headed Back To The Class 1A State Championship Game On Saturday

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (October 28) “Sports Extra” Quincy Blue Devils Stun Chatham-Glenwood In Class 6A Playoff Opener On The Road And Top-Ranked Monroe City Improves to (10-0) On The Season With A Win A Lankford Field

Updated: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:52 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
IHSA Football Playoffs Underway In The "Land Of Lincoln!"