11 Macomb houses set for demolition sometime before the winter

11 houses are on the list to be demolished sometime before the winter in Macomb.
11 houses are on the list to be demolished sometime before the winter in Macomb.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB (WGEM) - 11 vacant houses in Macomb are on a list to be demolished in the near future.

This comes after the city was awarded a $200,000 grant from the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA).

Community Development Coordinator John Bannon said the grant made it possible to demolish 16 properties in 2021.

“They’re properties that have just fallen through the cracks,” Bannon said. “They have really serious problems usually with the roof or the foundation and demolishing those properties will improve the neighborhoods.”

The 11 current houses up for demolition represent Phase II. Phase I, which occurred in 2021, used $110,000 of the grant money. Bannon said the remaining $90,000 will be used for the 11 properties and will officially exhaust grant funding.

Bannon added that if more grant opportunities presented themselves, the city would potentially look at more properties to demolish.

“Vacant, blighted, abandoned housing decreases property values, increases crime rates in the area and decreases the likelihood that neighboring property owners will invest in their property,” Bannon said.

There are still some homes that need to be checked for asbestos, but Bannon expects Phase II to begin before the winter.

Spring 2023 is the latest Bannon said work would begin.

Houses set to be demolished include:

  • 722 N. Pearl Street
  • 118 Harmony Lane Street
  • 408 S. McArthur Street
  • 250 N. Bonham Street
  • 129 Chandler Boulevard
  • 421 N. Lafayette Street
  • 302 W. Calhoun Street
  • 327 W. McDonough Street
  • 525 N. Charles Street
  • 530.5 W. Orchard Street
  • 521 N. Lafayette Street
Caption

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelsey Whitley
Eugene Field Elementary Principal returns to position
McDonough Co. Operation Icy Road
7 sentenced to federal prison terms in McDonough County meth sting
Police block off 6th street in Quincy.
Quincy Police investigate shots fired incident near 6th and Chestnut
The phone policy requires seventh and eighth grade students to leave their phones in their...
New middle school cellphone policy changing student-teacher interactions, learning environment
Crash damages Quincy house, telephone pole
Quincy intersection closed after crash

Latest News

McDonough County ESDA Director Edgar Rodriguez said the skills learned can help mitigate an...
West Prairie teachers learn how to “stop the bleed”
The Powerball jackpot has now hit $1.2 billion and is continuing to climb.
Powerball jackpot is continuing to climb
Officials say they were once again able to renew and maintain the title by continuing to grow...
Knox County R-1 School District is an Apple Distinguished School
Quincy man arrested after 6th and Chestnut shooting
Quincy man arrested in connection with shootout near Sixth and Chestnut