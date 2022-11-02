11 Macomb houses set for demolition sometime before the winter

MACOMB (WGEM) - 11 vacant houses in Macomb are on a list to be demolished in the near future.

This comes after the city was awarded a $200,000 grant from the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA).

Community Development Coordinator John Bannon said the grant made it possible to demolish 16 properties in 2021.

“They’re properties that have just fallen through the cracks,” Bannon said. “They have really serious problems usually with the roof or the foundation and demolishing those properties will improve the neighborhoods.”

The 11 current houses up for demolition represent Phase II. Phase I, which occurred in 2021, used $110,000 of the grant money. Bannon said the remaining $90,000 will be used for the 11 properties and will officially exhaust grant funding.

Bannon added that if more grant opportunities presented themselves, the city would potentially look at more properties to demolish.

“Vacant, blighted, abandoned housing decreases property values, increases crime rates in the area and decreases the likelihood that neighboring property owners will invest in their property,” Bannon said.

There are still some homes that need to be checked for asbestos, but Bannon expects Phase II to begin before the winter.

Spring 2023 is the latest Bannon said work would begin.

Houses set to be demolished include:

722 N. Pearl Street

118 Harmony Lane Street

408 S. McArthur Street

250 N. Bonham Street

129 Chandler Boulevard

421 N. Lafayette Street

302 W. Calhoun Street

327 W. McDonough Street

525 N. Charles Street

530.5 W. Orchard Street

521 N. Lafayette Street

