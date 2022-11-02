Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 2nd, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.
WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Jackie Bowen
Sue Henry
Frankie Stroot
Tre’ Bradley
Brady Schank
Rosie Smith
Brian Bangert
Bill Jones
Nathan Hollensteiner
David Hill
Jesse Neuman
Thad Gaylord
Richard Wilson
Cohen Bunte
Ross Bunte
Mikella Childress
Richelle Bias
Lora Meyers
Saran Niekamp
ANNIVERSARIES
Levi & Hannah Campbell
Steve & Laura Siegrist
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.