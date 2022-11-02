Feeling more like late September

QUINCY (WGEM) - Our Wednesday morning is starting off with mild temperatures for this time of year, as we are in the 40s and 50s. We are also starting off with clear skies and fairly light winds. These morning conditions will make it possible to see some patchy morning radiation fog again. The fog would mainly occur over areas of water, such as rivers. I am not concerned about significant visibility reductions. Any fog that develops will quickly dissipate after sunrise. Quiet and well above normal temperatures will be seen again today. Through the day, high pressure will continue to be our big forecast influencer. Therefore, we will have another day with plentiful sunshine. We will have light southerly winds with speeds of 5 to 10 mph. Due to “warmer” morning temperatures, abundant sunshine and southerly flow daytime highs will be warmer. Highs will be able to reach into the mid 70s. Typically this time of year we are in the upper 50s. Later this evening, a few clouds will drift through the area but those will be in and out pretty quickly. Then tonight, we will be mostly clear with warm nighttime lows. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States. Typically this time of year, lows are in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow, we will have strengthening southerly flow. Winds will be sustained at about 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. We will start the day off with sunshine, before some upper-level clouds and some cumulus clouds start to increase into the area. Daytime highs will be similar to today’s, in the mid 70s.

We are still anticipating a cold front to arrive as we get closer to the weekend bringing us the chance of rain.

