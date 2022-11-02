Hannibal City Council looks to allow businesses to lease parking spots, conducts survey

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - There are concerns about the safety of workers and patrons in downtown Hannibal, after a local business owner said her female employees were followed to their parked cars.

Owner of La Azotea Lounge, April Azotea, said she has called police on two different occasions when her employees were followed after shifts early in the morning.

She went before Hannibal City Council twice this summer, asking about leasing parking spaces close to her business for her employees, but the council had concerns about other businesses and visitors.

City manager Lisa Peck, surveyed 22 downtown businesses to get their opinions. At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Peck said that in the survey, only three businesses said the city should lease public parking spots.

Azotea said she spoke with multiple business owners who were not given a survey, but Peck said surveys were given to the Historic Hannibal Marketing Council, as well as those within the Community Improvement District.

“It’s just super frustrating because I feel like it just keeps getting put off and with everything going on lately in downtown Hannibal, obviously the safety of my staff is very important, especially when I have had two female employees followed home,” Azotea said.

While the survey showed limited interest in the lease option, City Attorney James Lemon said the council can still make their own decision on the issue.

On Tuesday, city council members Jeff Veach, Colin Welch, and Charlie Phillips were absent. Other members reviewed the survey and agreed to have more discussions once those council members return.

Mayor James Hark gave Azotea copies of the survey to distribute to the business owners she said did not get one.

Also at the meeting, council members voted to table ordinance revisions that would make changes to the public comment period. They gave a first reading to approve the final plat of the new Vista Way subdivision.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.