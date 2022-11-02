Hospital Report: November 2, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Death:

Helen C. Ardrey, 85, of Hannibal MO. passed away November 1 at Willow Care Nursing Home in Hannibal MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

Frances Louise Olson, age 90. of Country Aire Retirement Estates of Lewistown, MO formerly of Ewing, MO passed away October 31 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. Davis Funeral Home.

John Dennis “Denny” Wombles, 81, of Quincy, IL, passed away October 29 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Sheldon L. Foulk Sr., 86, of Quincy, IL, passed away October 29 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Births:

There are no births to report today

