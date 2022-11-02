Hospital Report: November 2, 2022

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report
By Ryan Hill
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:39 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Death:

Helen C. Ardrey, 85, of Hannibal MO.  passed away November 1 at Willow Care Nursing Home  in Hannibal MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

Frances Louise Olson, age 90. of Country Aire Retirement Estates of Lewistown, MO formerly of Ewing, MO passed away October 31 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. Davis Funeral Home.

John Dennis “Denny” Wombles, 81, of Quincy, IL, passed away October 29 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Sheldon L. Foulk Sr., 86, of Quincy, IL, passed away October 29 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Births:

There are no births to report today

