Jury begins deliberating in federal case against Trump ally

Tom Barrack exits Brooklyn Federal Court on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in New York.
Tom Barrack exits Brooklyn Federal Court on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in New York.(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury started deliberating Wednesday at the federal trial of a Donald Trump loyalist accused of using his access to the Republican former president to secretly promote the interests of the United Arab Emirates.

The jurors ended their first day of deliberations without a verdict in the case against Tom Barrack.

Barrack, 75, is an old friend of Trump and California billionaire who chaired Trump’s inaugural committee. He’s among a long line of Trump associates to face various criminal charges.

Barrack has pleaded not guilty to acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government, obstruction of justice and making false statements. He has vehemently denied the charges.

In closing arguments on Tuesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Harris told jurors that Barrack schemed to become the “eyes, ears and the voice” for the Emirates as part of a criminal conspiracy to manipulate Trump’s foreign policy.

Defense attorney Randall Jackson said Barrack was an honest businessman who never hid any sinister activity.

Jury deliberations were to resume on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelsey Whitley
Eugene Field Elementary Principal returns to position
McDonough Co. Operation Icy Road
7 sentenced to federal prison terms in McDonough County meth sting
Police block off 6th street in Quincy.
Quincy Police investigate shots fired incident near 6th and Chestnut
The phone policy requires seventh and eighth grade students to leave their phones in their...
New middle school cellphone policy changing student-teacher interactions, learning environment
Crash damages Quincy house, telephone pole
Quincy intersection closed after crash

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2018 file photo, people light candles at a makeshift memorial outside...
Parkland school killer formally sentenced to life in prison
A fraction of the cocaine seized from a ship at a Philadelphia port is displayed ahead of a...
Ex-heavyweight boxer Goran Gogic charged with trafficking more than 20 tons of cocaine
Quincy man arrested after 6th and Chestnut shooting
Quincy man arrested in connection with shootout near Sixth and Chestnut
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
With $1.2B Powerball prize up for grabs, why you may not want to take cash