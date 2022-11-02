Knox County R-1 School District is an Apple Distinguished School

Officials say they were once again able to renew and maintain the title by continuing to grow...
Officials say they were once again able to renew and maintain the title by continuing to grow with technological development.(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDINA, Mo. (WGEM) - The Knox County R-1 School District became an Apple Distinguished school back in 2017.

Officials said they were once again able to renew and maintain the title by continuing to grow with technological development.

“Being Apple Distinguished is a big deal for us. It opens up doors to be able to see what other great things other schools that are Apple Distinguished are doing,” said Knox County R-1 Superintend Andy Turgeon. “Sometimes we brought back some of those ideas to our school. We’re always looking for ways to make our education better for kids by introducing new experiences.”

The Knox County R-1 school district is one of only 725 schools in the world to receive this title.

This award allows the school to learn and develop from other Apple Distinguished Schools around the world.

School officials are giving their students opportunities to use different technologies.

They have an Industrial Tech class, Family and Consumer Science class, and a green room for their students to use.

The school is utilizing all they can to help their students express their creativity.

“Every student has an iPad and are able to use those devises to create. They’re able to just do more within the lesson, so many more innovating things,” said Knox County R-1 1st Grade Teacher Sarah Setzer.

Being an Apple Distinguished School helps their students learn by using technology.

“It just benefits our education all around and just makes life a lot easier,” said Knox County R-1 Senior Austin Jansen. “I remember whenever I use to not have an iPad. I would be carrying around homework assignments and then leave them at home. Now all I have to do is make sure I bring my iPad to school.”

Knox County will be an Apple Distinguished school until 2025 and then they’ll need to renew that title.

Turgeon said they want to continue to be thinking how they can grow with this award.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelsey Whitley
Eugene Field Elementary Principal returns to position
McDonough Co. Operation Icy Road
7 sentenced to federal prison terms in McDonough County meth sting
Police block off 6th street in Quincy.
Quincy Police investigate shots fired incident near 6th and Chestnut
The phone policy requires seventh and eighth grade students to leave their phones in their...
New middle school cellphone policy changing student-teacher interactions, learning environment
Crash damages Quincy house, telephone pole
Quincy intersection closed after crash

Latest News

McDonough County ESDA Director Edgar Rodriguez said the skills learned can help mitigate an...
West Prairie teachers learn how to “stop the bleed”
The Powerball jackpot has now hit $1.2 billion and is continuing to climb.
Powerball jackpot is continuing to climb
11 houses are on the list to be demolished sometime before the winter in Macomb.
11 Macomb houses set for demolition sometime before the winter
Quincy man arrested after 6th and Chestnut shooting
Quincy man arrested in connection with shootout near Sixth and Chestnut