Knox County R-1 School District is an Apple Distinguished School

EDINA, Mo. (WGEM) - The Knox County R-1 School District became an Apple Distinguished school back in 2017.

Officials said they were once again able to renew and maintain the title by continuing to grow with technological development.

“Being Apple Distinguished is a big deal for us. It opens up doors to be able to see what other great things other schools that are Apple Distinguished are doing,” said Knox County R-1 Superintend Andy Turgeon. “Sometimes we brought back some of those ideas to our school. We’re always looking for ways to make our education better for kids by introducing new experiences.”

The Knox County R-1 school district is one of only 725 schools in the world to receive this title.

This award allows the school to learn and develop from other Apple Distinguished Schools around the world.

School officials are giving their students opportunities to use different technologies.

They have an Industrial Tech class, Family and Consumer Science class, and a green room for their students to use.

The school is utilizing all they can to help their students express their creativity.

“Every student has an iPad and are able to use those devises to create. They’re able to just do more within the lesson, so many more innovating things,” said Knox County R-1 1st Grade Teacher Sarah Setzer.

Being an Apple Distinguished School helps their students learn by using technology.

“It just benefits our education all around and just makes life a lot easier,” said Knox County R-1 Senior Austin Jansen. “I remember whenever I use to not have an iPad. I would be carrying around homework assignments and then leave them at home. Now all I have to do is make sure I bring my iPad to school.”

Knox County will be an Apple Distinguished school until 2025 and then they’ll need to renew that title.

Turgeon said they want to continue to be thinking how they can grow with this award.

