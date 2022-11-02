Palmyra School Foundation sets endowment goal, asking for community donations

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - The Palmyra School Foundation is asking for your help raising money.

The foundation’s goal is to establish an endowment to support teachers, students and staff in the district.

Their goal is to raise $50,000 by the end of this year, but they need the community’s help.

Treasurer Rodney Heimer said the Foundation has funded classroom improvements and even scholarships for students.

“All of the money that’s given is gonna be used in the school district, whether it’s the high school, middle school, or elementary, so I think that’s a good reason to give,” Heimer said. “We feel like that there’s needs that could be met with this extra money.”

If you would like to donate to the Palmyra School Foundation, click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.