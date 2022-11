LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, Missouri Route 156 will be closed between route J and Route D.

The closure is from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Nov. 2 and 3.

MoDOT crews will be performing culvert replacements.

MoDOT is asking drivers to find an alternate route during the closure.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.