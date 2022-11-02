Powerball jackpot is continuing to climb

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Powerball jackpot has now hit $1.2 billion and is continuing to climb.

People have the opportunity to buy a ticket before numbers are drawn at 9:59 p.m. tonight, Wednesday Nov. 2.

If no winner comes forward before then, you can still purchase a ticket for the next drawing on Saturday at 9:59 p.m.

You can visit the Illinois Lottery website to see how you can find the numbers after tonight’s drawing to see if you won.

