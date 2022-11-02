Quincy Children’s Museum exhibition to go up in Quincy Town Center

By Clare Edlund
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Children’s Museum is bringing part of their museum to the Quincy Town Center on Nov. 11.

The satellite exhibition will be a six-week experience filling the space directly across from Kirlin’s.

“We’re really excited to be here at the Quincy Town Center,” said Quincy Children Museum’s Executive Director Amy Peters. “This experience was made possible by the support of an anniversary donation from Sturhahn Jewelers. We know there’s a need in our community and what better space than an area that attracts children and families.”

The experience will be free and open to the public, but reservations will be required for the first week, with 15 children at a time, in one hour increments.

After Nov. 11, the exhibit will be open:

  • Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. - Noon; 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
  • Saturday-Sunday: Noon - 5 p.m.

Quincy Children's Museum exhibition to go up in Quincy Town Center
