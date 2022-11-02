Quincy man arrested in connection with shootout near Sixth and Chestnut

Quincy man arrested after 6th and Chestnut shooting
Quincy man arrested after 6th and Chestnut shooting(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy police say they have one suspect in custody following a reported exchange of gunfire Tuesday on the city’s north side.

Chaeto D. Nichols, 18, of Quincy, was arrested Wednesday afternoon near Ninth and Lind on a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm. He is being held in the Adams County Jail on $500,000 bond.

In a release issued Wednesday, the police also reported that detectives have identified two others who they believe were involved in this shooting. Cayden R. Smith, 18, white man from Quincy, and a 16-year-old boy from Quincy are now wanted by police.

Police reported these individuals should be considered armed and dangerous.

Arrest warrants for the charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm have been issued for all three suspects.

Quincy police responded Tuesday to Sixth and Chestnut for a reported shooting.

Police say witnesses told them two vehicles were exchanging gunfire while traveling north on Sixth Street from Chestnut.

Investigators believe evidence they collected at the scene confirms those statements. They estimate that more than 30 rounds were fired from at least two different firearms.

Police encourage anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Cayden R. Smith or the juvenile suspect in the case to contact the Quincy Police Department at 217-228-4470 or Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers at 217-228- 4474.

