Quincy residents want change to stop crime in their neighborhoods

QUINCY (WGEM) - There have been at least the four shots fired incidents in Quincy in the last four days, which has residents hoping for a solution to end the crime happening in their neighborhoods.

Some people said the solution starts at the police department. They hope seeing more officers out on the streets will help deter crime, but still, they question if that will even be enough.

”This is nothing to blow off. It’s scary,” Bill Hahn said. “We’ve had other shootings too.”

“I’m frustrated, I’m really annoyed. I’m aggravated,” Deja Gay said.

Police said Tuesday’s incident happened near 6th and Chestnut Street in broad daylight.

“Today somebody could’ve been getting a phone call that their love one didn’t make it and that was my biggest fear coming to hear that my child didn’t make it or something,” Gay said. “Anybody could’ve been walking down the street and that’s the sad part,” Gay said.

Gay made it home around 2 p.m. to pick up her kid from daycare, right in front of where neighbors said they saw people in two silver cars shooting at each other.

Quincy Police Sgt. Ryan Witt said investigators found several vehicles along Chestnut hit by gunfire.

“...and also a building,” Witt said. “At this time we don’t know of any injuries that have occurred however investigation is still continuing.”

At least 44 evidence markers littered the street.

“There was some other evidence I believe was counted in that. I don’t think every item was a shell casing,” Witt said. “However it did appear the majority of those were shell casings.”

Quincy First Ward Alderman Greg Fletcher said he’s a big advocate of the police department’s street crimes unit, which was eliminated back in 2020 due to a lack of manpower.

“I’m going to work to put that back in, because them guys work behind the scenes and it’s very possible this could’ve been prevented,” Fletcher said.

“I don’t know if it’s really what they can do. It’s all about the people,” Gay said. “I don’t really know what officials can do as far as to get it to stop, because like I said, it isn’t just Quincy that this happens in. It happens everywhere.”

But, Fletcher said it doesn’t have to.

“I have great respect for our police department. I think the world of them, but these are the residents of Quincy and they need to be convinced that they’re safe, that we’re going to take care of them and that this isn’t going to happen again,” Fletcher said.

Witt said at this moment investigators do not believe this incident is related to the shots fired incidents that happened Saturday, but said it’s too early in the investigation to know for sure.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing and they don’t have anyone in custody. They ask if you know something, to say something.

The Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers: (217) 228-4474.

